Eclipse Residential Mortgage Inv Corp (ERM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Eclipse Residential Mortgage Inv Corp (TSE:ERM) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0625 per share on Monday, September 17th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th.

Eclipse Residential Mortgage Inv stock remained flat at $C$9.75 during midday trading on Friday. 400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,793. Eclipse Residential Mortgage Inv has a 52 week low of C$9.20 and a 52 week high of C$10.58.

In other Eclipse Residential Mortgage Inv news, Director Christopher Hoffmann sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.65, for a total transaction of C$28,950.00. Insiders have sold a total of 9,100 shares of company stock worth $87,960 over the last three months.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Eclipse Residential Mortgage Inv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eclipse Residential Mortgage Inv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.