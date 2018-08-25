Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys 3,892 Shares of Entergy Co. (ETR)

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,892 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Entergy by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in Entergy by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Entergy by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Entergy by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Inc. increased its holdings in Entergy by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Inc. now owns 20,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETR opened at $85.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.51. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $71.95 and a 1-year high of $87.95.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 13.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.11 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 8th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 49.44%.

In other news, insider Phillip R. May, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles L. Rice, Jr. sold 5,766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total transaction of $476,848.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,377 shares of company stock valued at $3,141,926. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Howard Weil assumed coverage on Entergy in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Entergy from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Entergy from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.79.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

