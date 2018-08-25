Edgestream Partners L.P. Raises Position in L Brands Inc (LB)

Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,821 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in L Brands were worth $2,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of L Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,331,000. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new position in shares of L Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,222,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of L Brands by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of L Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,866,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of L Brands by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 288,148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,627,000 after purchasing an additional 84,013 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LB shares. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of L Brands in a research report on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded L Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Loop Capital downgraded L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on L Brands from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded L Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $63.10 to $30.70 in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.59.

LB stock opened at $27.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.90, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.83. L Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $27.30 and a 52 week high of $63.10.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 88.04% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. analysts forecast that L Brands Inc will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.69%. L Brands’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

