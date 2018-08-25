Edgestream Partners L.P. Trims Position in Celanese Co. (CE)

Edgestream Partners L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 4.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $3,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Celanese by 816.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 7,045 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Celanese by 55.2% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Celanese by 97.2% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Celanese by 7.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 122,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,239,000 after buying an additional 7,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its holdings in Celanese by 50.0% during the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 9,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

In other Celanese news, EVP Peter G. Edwards sold 3,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.44, for a total value of $424,126.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,403,750.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Celanese stock opened at $116.16 on Friday. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $94.38 and a 52 week high of $118.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.28.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.50. Celanese had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 37.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 27th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 28.76%.

CE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “$113.06” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “$113.06” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “$113.06” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $111.10 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.82.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells value-added chemicals, thermoplastic polymers, and other chemical-based products worldwide. The company operates through Advanced Engineered Materials, Consumer Specialties, Industrial Specialties, and Acetyl Intermediates segments.

Read More: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.