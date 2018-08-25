Edgestream Partners L.P. Trims Position in D. R. Horton Inc (DHI)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lowered its holdings in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,379 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,889 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in D. R. Horton by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,846,128 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,643 shares during the period. Global Thematic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in D. R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,919,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,650,088 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $160,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,363 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in D. R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth $38,486,000. Finally, Marble Arch Investments LP boosted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Marble Arch Investments LP now owns 2,560,995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,274,000 after acquiring an additional 676,695 shares during the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get D. R. Horton alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $44.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.17. D. R. Horton Inc has a fifty-two week low of $34.95 and a fifty-two week high of $53.32.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. analysts expect that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 8th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 7th. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.25%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DHI shares. KeyCorp set a $54.00 price objective on shares of D. R. Horton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Mizuho set a $46.00 price objective on shares of D. R. Horton and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. D. R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.27.

D. R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West America. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 26 states and 79 markets in the United States under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, Freedom Homes, and Pacific Ridge Homes.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D. R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D. R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.