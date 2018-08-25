Education Realty Trust, Inc. (EDR) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Education Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) by 163.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Education Realty Trust were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDR. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Education Realty Trust by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 16,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Education Realty Trust by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 179,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,865,000 after purchasing an additional 19,954 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Education Realty Trust by 17.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Education Realty Trust by 49.8% in the first quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 73,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 24,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Education Realty Trust by 8.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 73,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,413,000 after buying an additional 5,765 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EDR shares. ValuEngine upgraded Education Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded Education Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Education Realty Trust from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Education Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Education Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Education Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.93.

NYSE:EDR opened at $41.38 on Friday. Education Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.07 and a 52 week high of $43.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Education Realty Trust Profile

EdR (NYSE: EDR) is one of America's largest owners, developers and managers of collegiate housing. EdR is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust that owns or manages 79 communities with more than 42,300 beds serving 50 universities in 25 states. EdR is a member of the Russell 2000 Index, the S&P MidCap 400 and the Morgan Stanley REIT indices.

