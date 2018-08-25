Elementis (ELM) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Elementis (LON:ELM)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ELM. HSBC started coverage on shares of Elementis in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 330 ($4.22) price target on the stock. Numis Securities boosted their price target on shares of Elementis from GBX 335 ($4.28) to GBX 340 ($4.35) and gave the stock an “add” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.09) price target (down from GBX 335 ($4.28)) on shares of Elementis in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Elementis to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 275 ($3.52) to GBX 290 ($3.71) in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Elementis to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 315 ($4.03) price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 324.29 ($4.15).

Get Elementis alerts:

Shares of Elementis stock opened at GBX 264.20 ($3.38) on Thursday. Elementis has a 52-week low of GBX 255.10 ($3.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 321.80 ($4.11).

In related news, insider Sandra Boss bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 256 ($3.27) per share, for a total transaction of £6,400 ($8,181.00).

Elementis Company Profile

Elementis plc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Products and Chromium segments. The Specialty Products segment offers functional additives to the personal care, coatings, and energy end markets, as well as oilfield and construction sectors.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Elementis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elementis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.