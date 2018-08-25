Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (ELOX) and Charles River Laboratories Intl. (CRL) Head to Head Review

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NYSE: CRL) and Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eloxx Pharmaceuticals $80,000.00 6,562.40 -$21.21 million N/A N/A Charles River Laboratories Intl. $1.86 billion 3.14 $123.35 million $5.27 23.06

Charles River Laboratories Intl. has higher revenue and earnings than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.8% of Charles River Laboratories Intl. shares are held by institutional investors. 44.0% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Charles River Laboratories Intl. shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and Charles River Laboratories Intl., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eloxx Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00 Charles River Laboratories Intl. 0 5 9 0 2.64

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $25.25, indicating a potential upside of 67.66%. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a consensus price target of $124.57, indicating a potential upside of 2.52%. Given Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Eloxx Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Charles River Laboratories Intl..

Volatility & Risk

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eloxx Pharmaceuticals N/A -248.30% -162.16% Charles River Laboratories Intl. 6.38% 25.26% 8.78%

Summary

Charles River Laboratories Intl. beats Eloxx Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing). The RMS segment produces and sells research model strains primarily genetically and microbiologically defined purpose-bred rats and mice for use by researchers. This segment also provides a range of services to assist its clients in supporting the use of research models in research and screening non-clinical drug candidates comprising genetically engineered models and services, insourcing solutions, and research animal diagnostic services. The DSA segment offers early and in vivo discovery services for the identification of a druggable target through delivery of non-clinical drug and therapeutic candidates ready for safety assessment; and safety assessment services, which comprise bioanalysis, pharmacokinetics, drug metabolism, toxicology, and pathology services. The Manufacturing segment provides in vitro methods for conventional and rapid quality control testing of sterile and non-sterile biopharmaceuticals, and consumer products. It also offers specialized testing of biologics and devices that are outsourced by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; and avian vaccine services that provide specific-pathogen-free fertile chicken eggs, SPF chickens, and diagnostic products used to manufacture vaccines. The company serves pharmaceutical and biotechnology, agricultural and chemical, life science and veterinary medicine, and medical device companies; and contract research and contract manufacturing organizations, diagnostic and other commercial entities, hospitals, academic institutions, and government agencies. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

