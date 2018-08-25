Emerald Crypto Trading 6.2% Higher This Week (EMD)

Emerald Crypto (CURRENCY:EMD) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. During the last seven days, Emerald Crypto has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar. Emerald Crypto has a total market cap of $125,791.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Emerald Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Emerald Crypto coin can now be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Emerald Crypto alerts:

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00016000 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001823 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Emerald Crypto Coin Profile

Emerald Crypto (EMD) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 16th, 2013. Emerald Crypto’s total supply is 19,117,129 coins. Emerald Crypto’s official Twitter account is @Emerald_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Emerald Crypto’s official website is www.emeraldcrypto.de.

Emerald Crypto Coin Trading

Emerald Crypto can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emerald Crypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emerald Crypto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Emerald Crypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Emerald Crypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emerald Crypto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.