Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) to Post FY2018 Earnings of $3.11 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their FY2018 EPS estimates for Emerson Electric in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 21st. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $3.11 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.15. William Blair also issued estimates for Emerson Electric’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share.

EMR has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. MED upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.39.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $75.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $48.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.13. Emerson Electric has a 12-month low of $57.47 and a 12-month high of $76.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.48%.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Steven J. Pelch sold 6,409 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total transaction of $475,804.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael H. Train sold 24,166 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $1,726,902.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,691,393.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EMR. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 151.1% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and residential markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers software; measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industry services and solutions; process control systems and solutions; and digital plant solutions.

