Empire Industries (EIL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Empire Industries (CVE:EIL) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 27th.

Empire Industries (CVE:EIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$33.70 million during the quarter. Empire Industries had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 15.63%.

Get Empire Industries alerts:

Shares of Empire Industries stock opened at C$0.47 on Friday. Empire Industries has a 52-week low of C$0.40 and a 52-week high of C$0.63.

Empire Industries Company Profile

Empire Industries Ltd. designs, builds, supplies, and installs premium entertainment attractions and ride systems for the entertainment industry. The company's Media-Based Attractions segment designs and manufactures complex ride systems, telescopes, and custom machinery and equipment; and provides parts and service of amusement park attractions.

Read More: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Empire Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.