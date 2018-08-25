Empire Resorts (NYNY) Given Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.03

News headlines about Empire Resorts (NASDAQ:NYNY) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Empire Resorts earned a coverage optimism score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 45.5730257370424 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Empire Resorts stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.00. The company had a trading volume of 10,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.32. Empire Resorts has a 52-week low of $11.85 and a 52-week high of $30.98.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NYNY. BidaskClub upgraded Empire Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Empire Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th.

Empire Resorts Company Profile

Empire Resorts, Inc engages in hospitality and gaming businesses in New York. The company owns and operates Monticello Casino and Raceway, a video gaming machine (VGM) and harness horseracing facility in Monticello that operates 1,110 VGMs, including 1,070 video lottery terminals and 40 electronic table game positions, as well as Resorts World Catskills, a casino resort located in Sullivan County, New York.

