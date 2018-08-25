Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc (ENF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc (TSE:ENF) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.1883 per share on Monday, September 17th. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Enbridge Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

Shares of TSE ENF traded down C$0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$33.71. The company had a trading volume of 511,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,395. Enbridge Income Fund has a 1 year low of C$26.36 and a 1 year high of C$34.29.

ENF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut shares of Enbridge Income Fund from a “sector perform” rating to a “tender” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$33.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, May 18th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Enbridge Income Fund from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Enbridge Income Fund from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$33.00 price target on shares of Enbridge Income Fund in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$32.56.

About Enbridge Income Fund

Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc, through its investment in Enbridge Income Fund, holds energy infrastructure assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the 2,306-kilometre Canadian Mainline, the Regional Oil Sands System, and Southern Lights Pipeline, as well as other crude oil gathering pipelines and storage facilities in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and Quebec; and crude oil storage terminals and caverns in Hardisty, Alberta.

