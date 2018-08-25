EncrypGen (DNA) Achieves Market Cap of $4.18 Million

EncrypGen (CURRENCY:DNA) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. Over the last seven days, EncrypGen has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. EncrypGen has a market capitalization of $4.18 million and $37,550.00 worth of EncrypGen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EncrypGen token can now be purchased for $0.0673 or 0.00001001 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, OKEx, IDEX and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004862 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003205 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014879 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000320 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00264538 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00149667 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00032166 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00010674 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

EncrypGen Profile

EncrypGen was first traded on June 1st, 2017. EncrypGen’s total supply is 70,938,191 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,179,974 tokens. The Reddit community for EncrypGen is /r/encrypgen. EncrypGen’s official website is www.encrypgen.com. EncrypGen’s official Twitter account is @encrypgen and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EncrypGen Token Trading

EncrypGen can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kucoin, Cryptopia, IDEX and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EncrypGen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EncrypGen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EncrypGen using one of the exchanges listed above.

