Engine (EGCC) Market Cap Reaches $0.00

Engine (CURRENCY:EGCC) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Engine has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $683,482.00 worth of Engine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Engine has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. One Engine token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Coinnest and HADAX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004868 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003232 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014873 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000325 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00267652 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00151086 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00035800 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00010699 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Engine Profile

Engine was first traded on February 1st, 2018. Engine’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Engine’s official Twitter account is @enginechainegcc. The official website for Engine is www.egcchain.com.

Buying and Selling Engine

Engine can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Coinnest and HADAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Engine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Engine should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Engine using one of the exchanges listed above.

