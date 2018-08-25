Engineers Gate Manager LP Invests $265,000 in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (LECO) Stock

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 5.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 896,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,605,000 after buying an additional 44,436 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 22.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 85,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after buying an additional 15,737 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 3.5% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 228,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,575,000 after buying an additional 7,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 5.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 48,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $92.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.62. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.48 and a 12 month high of $101.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.13.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22. The business had revenue of $790.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.54 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 41.16%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $105.00 price objective on Lincoln Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.25.

In other news, Director William E. Macdonald III sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total transaction of $325,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,938.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director G Russell Lincoln sold 12,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total value of $480,155.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 214,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,377,698.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,809,936. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company's welding products include arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

