Engineers Gate Manager LP Lowers Position in Madison Square Garden Co (MSG)

Engineers Gate Manager LP cut its holdings in Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) by 96.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,187 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Madison Square Garden were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Madison Square Garden in the first quarter worth about $190,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Madison Square Garden in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Madison Square Garden in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Investment House LLC bought a new position in Madison Square Garden in the second quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Madison Square Garden in the first quarter worth about $231,000. 68.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSG opened at $296.49 on Friday. Madison Square Garden Co has a 52-week low of $205.22 and a 52-week high of $330.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 49.91, a P/E/G ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.44.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by $0.06. Madison Square Garden had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $318.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.58) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Co will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MSG shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $233.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $372.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Madison Square Garden presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.29.

Madison Square Garden Profile

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

