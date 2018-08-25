Engineers Gate Manager LP Purchases New Stake in Resources Connection, Inc. (RECN)

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 17,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Resources Connection by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 10,142 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Resources Connection by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 98,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 31,264 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Resources Connection in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in Resources Connection by 516.3% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 73,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 61,538 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Resources Connection in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RECN stock opened at $15.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $509.17 million, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.10. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $17.95.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $184.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.05 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is an increase from Resources Connection’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 22nd. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.06%.

RECN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Resources Connection from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. ValuEngine raised Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Resources Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Resources Connection from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Resources Connection presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Resources Connection, Inc provides business consulting services under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers process transformation and optimization, financial reporting and analysis, technical and operational accounting, and merger and acquisition due diligence and integration services; new accounting standards implementation and remediation support services; and audit readiness, and preparation and response services.

