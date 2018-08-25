Engineers Gate Manager LP Takes Position in Surgery Partners Inc (SGRY)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ:SGRY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 5,523,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,305,000 after acquiring an additional 250,704 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 541,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,288,000 after acquiring an additional 31,632 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the 1st quarter worth $6,097,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 2,564.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 104,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 100,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 9,926 shares in the last quarter. 97.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SGRY. Zacks Investment Research raised Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. BidaskClub raised Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Surgery Partners from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.43.

SGRY opened at $17.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.68 million, a PE ratio of -21.19 and a beta of 1.78. Surgery Partners Inc has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $19.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $444.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.50 million. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 5.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners Inc will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates surgical facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

