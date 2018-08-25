EnLink Midstream Partners (ENLK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $18.65

Shares of EnLink Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENLK) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.65 and last traded at $18.58, with a volume of 25676 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.26.

ENLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of EnLink Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. B. Riley set a $17.00 price target on shares of EnLink Midstream Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnLink Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of EnLink Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EnLink Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. EnLink Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 626.67 and a beta of 2.27.

EnLink Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. EnLink Midstream Partners had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream Partners LP will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 27th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.30%. EnLink Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,200.00%.

In other news, EVP Alaina K. Brooks sold 55,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $981,675.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,648 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,437.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENLK. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in EnLink Midstream Partners by 636.5% in the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,592,141 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $185,669,000 after buying an additional 11,746,641 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,852,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,271,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in EnLink Midstream Partners by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,917,499 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,839,000 after buying an additional 1,312,978 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in EnLink Midstream Partners by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,777,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $213,959,000 after buying an additional 778,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.61% of the company’s stock.

About EnLink Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENLK)

EnLink Midstream Partners, LP, through its subsidiary, EnLink Midstream Operating, LP, provides midstream energy services. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Crude and Condensate, and Corporate segments. The company provides gathering, transmission, processing, fractionation, storage, condensate stabilization, brine, and marketing services to producers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGL), crude oil, and condensate.

