Enstar Group (ESGR) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ESGR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enstar Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Enstar Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Shares of Enstar Group stock opened at $211.80 on Friday. Enstar Group has a 12-month low of $183.85 and a 12-month high of $237.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Enstar Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Enstar Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Enstar Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Enstar Group by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Enstar Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

