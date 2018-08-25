Epizyme (EPZM) Given Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.08

Headlines about Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Epizyme earned a news impact score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 48.0431177500499 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EPZM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Cann reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Epizyme in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Leerink Swann lowered Epizyme from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub raised Epizyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Epizyme in a report on Monday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.45.

EPZM stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.60. 233,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,713. Epizyme has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $21.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.96 million, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 2.01.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $12.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Epizyme will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma; Phase I dose-escalation and expansion study for children with INI1-negative solid tumors; Phase II clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); Phase Ib/II clinical trial in elderly patients with DLBCL; and Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function,; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial in adult patients with ovarian cancer.

