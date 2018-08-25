EPR Properties (EPR) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 157,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,156 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in EPR Properties were worth $10,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in EPR Properties by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 6,822 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in EPR Properties by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,105,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,865 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in EPR Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in EPR Properties by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 139,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,729,000 after acquiring an additional 44,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in EPR Properties by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 137,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,607,000 after acquiring an additional 9,293 shares in the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Michael L. Hirons sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total value of $489,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Tonya L. Mater sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $156,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,718.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties stock opened at $69.45 on Friday. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $51.87 and a 1-year high of $72.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 6.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.49.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.71). EPR Properties had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $202.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a aug 18 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.18%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.06%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EPR shares. TheStreet raised shares of EPR Properties from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.56.

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

