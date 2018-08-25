Equinix (EQIX) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $519.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $507.10.

EQIX stock opened at $430.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Equinix has a fifty-two week low of $370.79 and a fifty-two week high of $495.35. The company has a market capitalization of $34.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.51.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.08). Equinix had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix will post 18.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Equinix news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 250 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.24, for a total transaction of $108,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,233.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,500 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.49, for a total transaction of $663,735.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,062,665.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,680,916 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. 97.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 48 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

