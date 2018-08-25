Esure Common Stock (ESUR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Esure Common Stock (LON:ESUR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 278 ($3.55).

ESUR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upgraded Esure Common Stock to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 220 ($2.81) to GBX 280 ($3.58) in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Esure Common Stock in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. HSBC lowered their target price on Esure Common Stock from GBX 325 ($4.15) to GBX 320 ($4.09) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.30) target price on shares of Esure Common Stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.52) target price on shares of Esure Common Stock in a research note on Monday, August 13th.

Shares of LON ESUR traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 277.40 ($3.55). 1,429,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,020,000. Esure Common Stock has a 52 week low of GBX 219.60 ($2.81) and a 52 week high of GBX 308.80 ($3.95).

About Esure Common Stock

esure Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides general insurance products in the United Kingdom. The company offers motor and home insurance products under the esure and Sheilas' Wheels brands. It is also involved in insurance intermediary, property investment, and administration and management activities.

