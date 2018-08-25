E*TRADE Financial Corp (ETFC) Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 580,160 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 0.13% of E*TRADE Financial worth $21,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETFC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in E*TRADE Financial by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,722,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,203,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,577 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in E*TRADE Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,217,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,948,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,960,000 after acquiring an additional 836,090 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in E*TRADE Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,434,000. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan lifted its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 550.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 510,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,201,000 after acquiring an additional 431,700 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ETFC opened at $58.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $39.33 and a 1 year high of $66.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.19.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ETFC. BidaskClub cut shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.25.

About E*TRADE Financial

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services primarily to individual retail investors under the E*TRADE Financial brand. It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to retail investors; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; clearing and settlement services; investment advisory services; and financial corporate services, such as software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients.

