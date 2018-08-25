E*TRADE Financial (ETFC) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Wednesday. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ETFC. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point began coverage on E*TRADE Financial in a research report on Monday, June 4th. They set a buy rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut E*TRADE Financial from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, May 26th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (up previously from $67.00) on shares of E*TRADE Financial in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut E*TRADE Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.25.

Get E*TRADE Financial alerts:

Shares of ETFC opened at $58.80 on Wednesday. E*TRADE Financial has a one year low of $39.33 and a one year high of $66.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.19.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 29.13%. The company had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that E*TRADE Financial will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 1,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 362.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in E*TRADE Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in E*TRADE Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in E*TRADE Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $163,000. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

E*TRADE Financial Company Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services primarily to individual retail investors under the E*TRADE Financial brand. It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to retail investors; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; clearing and settlement services; investment advisory services; and financial corporate services, such as software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for E*TRADE Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E*TRADE Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.