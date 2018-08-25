EUNO (EUNO) Price Hits $0.0198

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. In the last seven days, EUNO has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. EUNO has a market cap of $97,060.00 and approximately $459.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EUNO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0198 or 0.00000294 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bank Coin (BANK) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000776 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002108 BTC.

FuturoCoin (FTO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00134771 BTC.

Infinipay (IFP) traded 54.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001534 BTC.

MIRQ (MRQ) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About EUNO

EUNO (CRYPTO:EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 12,910,599 coins and its circulating supply is 4,910,226 coins. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co.

Buying and Selling EUNO

EUNO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

