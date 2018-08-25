Exchange Income Co. (EIF) Plans $0.18 Monthly Dividend

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.183 per share on Friday, September 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th.

Shares of TSE:EIF traded down C$0.06 on Friday, hitting C$32.90. The company had a trading volume of 66,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,567. Exchange Income has a 1-year low of C$29.58 and a 1-year high of C$37.60.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

EIF has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 10th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Exchange Income in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$44.22.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut; and scheduled airline and charter service in Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Further Reading: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.