Express, Inc. (EXPR) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its stake in Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,200 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Express were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXPR. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Express by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,876,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,075,000 after buying an additional 2,032,700 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,679,000. Harvest Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Express by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,060,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,912,000 after buying an additional 510,280 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Express by 340.6% in the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 440,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 340,600 shares during the period. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Express by 1,486.4% in the 1st quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 229,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 214,728 shares during the period.

EXPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Express in a report on Thursday, May 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Express from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

NYSE EXPR opened at $10.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $790.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 0.86. Express, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.82 and a 1-year high of $11.34.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $479.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.78 million. Express had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 1.14%. Express’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Express, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Express news, EVP James A. Hilt sold 11,000 shares of Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $103,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,061.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc operates as a specialty apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men between 20 and 30 years across various aspects of lifestyles, including work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; mobile app; and franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

