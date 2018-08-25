Extendicare Inc to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (EXE)

Extendicare Inc (TSE:EXE) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, September 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th.

Shares of Extendicare stock traded down C$0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting C$8.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,324. Extendicare has a 52 week low of C$7.10 and a 52 week high of C$9.55.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXE. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Monday, May 14th.

Extendicare Company Profile

Extendicare Inc provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management and consulting services to third-party owners.

