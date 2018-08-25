Fabrinet (FN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Fabrinet provides precision optical, electro-mechanical and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of complex products, such as optical communication components, modules and sub-systems, industrial lasers and sensors. The Company offers a broad range of advanced optical capabilities across the entire manufacturing process, including process engineering, design for manufacturability, supply chain management, manufacturing, final assembly and test. Fabrinet manufactures, assembles, and tests products for customers at its main manufacturing facilities in Bangkok, Thailand. The Company designs and manufactures its own bulk optical materials and components at its facilities in Fuzhou, the People’s Republic of China, and New Jersey, USA. “

FN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Fabrinet to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Northland Securities lowered Fabrinet from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. ValuEngine lowered Fabrinet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Fabrinet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Fabrinet from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.14.

NYSE:FN opened at $47.83 on Friday. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $24.02 and a fifty-two week high of $48.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 20th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $345.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Fabrinet’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fabrinet news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $240,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,319,993.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Harpal Gill sold 16,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $594,319.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,723,677.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 141,041 shares of company stock worth $5,284,069. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,011,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,888,000 after acquiring an additional 276,857 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,931,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,140,000 after acquiring an additional 307,771 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 458.7% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,477,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,046 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,193,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,453,000 after acquiring an additional 130,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,092,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,288,000 after acquiring an additional 375,901 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of optical communication components, modules and sub-systems, industrial lasers, medical devices, and sensors. It offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities across the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

