FactSet Research Systems (FDS) Hits New 1-Year High at $223.35

Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $223.35 and last traded at $222.54, with a volume of 1188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $222.47.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FDS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.23.

The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.97.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.05. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 19.37% and a return on equity of 55.91%. The business had revenue of $339.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.02%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli sold 10,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.89, for a total value of $2,138,194.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,352 shares in the company, valued at $2,314,559.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Philip A. Hadley sold 70,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.63, for a total transaction of $14,254,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 651,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,602,023.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.2% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.7% during the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 10,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.5% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 53,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,581,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.4% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

