Farmland Partners (FPI) vs. Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Financial Review

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: FPI) and Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Brandywine Realty Trust and Farmland Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brandywine Realty Trust $520.49 million 5.73 $120.85 million $1.31 12.74 Farmland Partners $46.22 million 4.81 $7.91 million $0.36 18.81

Brandywine Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Farmland Partners. Brandywine Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Farmland Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Brandywine Realty Trust has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farmland Partners has a beta of -0.03, indicating that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Brandywine Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Farmland Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.5%. Brandywine Realty Trust pays out 55.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Farmland Partners pays out 141.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Brandywine Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.4% of Farmland Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Brandywine Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Farmland Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Brandywine Realty Trust and Farmland Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brandywine Realty Trust 0 3 3 0 2.50 Farmland Partners 0 1 3 0 2.75

Brandywine Realty Trust presently has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.85%. Farmland Partners has a consensus price target of $8.75, indicating a potential upside of 29.25%. Given Farmland Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Farmland Partners is more favorable than Brandywine Realty Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Brandywine Realty Trust and Farmland Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brandywine Realty Trust 28.08% 8.38% 3.86% Farmland Partners 18.22% 2.52% 0.79%

Summary

Brandywine Realty Trust beats Farmland Partners on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 184 properties and 25.3 million square feet as of June 30, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale. Our purpose is to shape, connect and inspire the world around us through our expertise, the relationships we foster, the communities in which we live and work, and the history we build together. For more information, please visit www.brandywinerealty.com.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners Inc. is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns over 165,000 acres in 17 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas and Virginia. We have approximately 30 crop types and over 100 tenants. The Company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, or REIT, for U.S. federal income tax purposes, commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2014.

