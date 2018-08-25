Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) Receives $16.71 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.71.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FATE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,903,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,332,000 after buying an additional 1,197,716 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 6,655,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,962,000 after buying an additional 1,190,476 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $8,296,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,770,000. Finally, Aquilo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,579,000. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FATE traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $11.85. 240,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,538. Fate Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.92. The company has a market capitalization of $605.77 million, a PE ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.57.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,387.53% and a negative return on equity of 95.07%. The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 million. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; FT500 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived NK cell product candidate for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; FT516 engineered iPSC-derived NK cell product candidate for the treatment of hematologic/solid tumors; and FT819 engineered chimeric antigen receptor 19 iPSC-derived T-cell product candidate for hematologic/solid tumors.

