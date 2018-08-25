F&C Private Equity Trust PLC Announces Dividend of GBX 3.57 (FPEO)

F&C Private Equity Trust PLC (LON:FPEO) announced a dividend on Friday, August 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.57 ($0.05) per share on Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

FPEO traded down GBX 0.09 ($0.00) on Friday, hitting GBX 3.42 ($0.04). 15,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,649. F&C Private Equity Trust has a one year low of GBX 297.07 ($3.80) and a one year high of GBX 366 ($4.68).

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised F&C Private Equity Trust to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th.

About F&C Private Equity Trust

F&C Private Equity Trust plc is an investment trust. The Company’s objective is to achieve long-term capital growth through investment in private equity assets, whilst providing shareholders with a predictable and above average level of dividend funded from a combination of the Company’s revenue and realized capital profits.

