FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 28,632 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 28,632 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $141,000. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total transaction of $3,540,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,067,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,228,227.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,839,500. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GILD opened at $73.59 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $64.27 and a one year high of $89.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $95.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.03.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 41.57% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GILD. BidaskClub raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Mizuho set a $94.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

See Also: Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.