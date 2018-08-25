FedEx (FDX) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “We expect high costs to hurt FedEx's bottom line in the first quarter of fiscal 2019. Results are scheduled to be declared on Sep 17. Elevated capital expenditures are likely to limit bottom-line growth. With FedEx investing significantly to upgrade facilities at its key divisions, capital expenses are on an upswing. Additionally, integration expenses pertaining to TNT Express are pushing up costs. The escalating trade war tensions between China and the United States, as FedEx has Chinese exposure, are concerning as well. The negative sentiment surrounding the stock can be gauged from the fact that the Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings has been revised downward to the tune of 0.8% over the last 30 days. Moreover, shares of FedEx have underperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis. We are, however, impressed by the company's decision to reward shareholders through dividend payments and share buybacks.”

Several other brokerages have also commented on FDX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of FedEx to $310.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $274.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. FedEx presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $283.75.

Shares of FDX opened at $245.02 on Tuesday. FedEx has a twelve month low of $207.19 and a twelve month high of $274.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 19th. The shipping service provider reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.19. FedEx had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The business had revenue of $17.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that FedEx will post 17.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.98%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDX. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.4% in the first quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 4,981 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 7.6% in the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.9% in the first quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 15.1% in the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 1,636 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elite Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 8.1% in the first quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,975 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 72.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

