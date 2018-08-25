Ferroglobe (GSM) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GSM. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating on shares of Ferroglobe in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $10.00 target price on shares of Ferroglobe and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferroglobe from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.33.

GSM stock opened at $8.20 on Tuesday. Ferroglobe has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $17.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 63.08 and a beta of 1.50.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). Ferroglobe had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $583.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Ferroglobe’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Ferroglobe will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 4th. Ferroglobe’s payout ratio is 184.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ferroglobe by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 57,218 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ferroglobe by 25.2% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 232,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 46,938 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Ferroglobe during the first quarter valued at $125,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Ferroglobe by 118.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 532,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,712,000 after purchasing an additional 288,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Ferroglobe by 4.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,031,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,066,000 after purchasing an additional 40,269 shares in the last quarter. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

