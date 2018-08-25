Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF) Receives $43.50 Average PT from Analysts

Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd.

In related news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 43,409 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $1,727,244.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Anthony Park sold 55,779 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.99, for a total value of $2,063,265.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 191,688 shares of company stock valued at $7,505,007. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNF. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 3.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,034,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $681,736,000 after purchasing an additional 500,930 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,792,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,292,000 after purchasing an additional 16,420 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 0.5% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 4,202,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,096,000 after purchasing an additional 19,168 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 6.0% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,538,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,607,000 after purchasing an additional 199,068 shares during the period. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 5.7% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,602,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,276,000 after purchasing an additional 86,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FNF traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.63. The stock had a trading volume of 791,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,408. Fidelity National Financial has a 12-month low of $32.67 and a 12-month high of $42.52. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.86%.

Fidelity National Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 17th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides title insurance, technology, and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including collection and trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

