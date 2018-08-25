Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires 3,298 Shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Common Stock (DSL)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Common Stock (NYSE:DSL) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Common Stock were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DSL. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Common Stock during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,743,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Common Stock by 92.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 310,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,223,000 after purchasing an additional 149,532 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Common Stock by 20.3% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 527,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 88,990 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Common Stock by 6.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,185,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,801,000 after purchasing an additional 72,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Common Stock during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,207,000.

DSL stock opened at $20.23 on Friday. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Common Stock has a 52-week low of $19.56 and a 52-week high of $21.56.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.90%.

About DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Common Stock

DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.

