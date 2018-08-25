Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $727,000 Stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (FVC)

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,001,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 69,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $731,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 91.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,748,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,923,000 after purchasing an additional 837,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 25.8% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 47,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 9,661 shares during the last quarter.

FVC stock opened at $29.16 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a 12-month low of $22.93 and a 12-month high of $29.16.

