Financial Analysis: DST Systems (DST) versus CarGurus (CARG)

DST Systems (NASDAQ: CARG) and CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DST Systems and CarGurus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DST Systems $2.22 billion 2.25 $451.50 million $3.36 25.00 CarGurus $316.86 million 17.25 $13.19 million $0.12 416.17

DST Systems has higher revenue and earnings than CarGurus. DST Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CarGurus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares DST Systems and CarGurus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DST Systems 20.35% 16.90% 6.96% CarGurus 10.34% 12.60% 6.57%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.7% of DST Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.3% of CarGurus shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of DST Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 51.0% of CarGurus shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

DST Systems pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. CarGurus does not pay a dividend. DST Systems pays out 21.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. DST Systems has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for DST Systems and CarGurus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DST Systems 0 4 0 0 2.00 CarGurus 0 2 5 0 2.71

DST Systems presently has a consensus price target of $68.33, suggesting a potential downside of 18.64%. CarGurus has a consensus price target of $43.20, suggesting a potential downside of 13.50%. Given CarGurus’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CarGurus is more favorable than DST Systems.

Summary

DST Systems beats CarGurus on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

DST Systems Company Profile

DST Systems, Inc. provides technology-based information processing and servicing solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Financial Services, International Financial Services, and Healthcare Services segments. The Domestic Financial Services segment provides investor, investment, advisor/intermediary, and asset distribution services to companies in the financial services industry to support direct and intermediary sales of mutual funds, alternative investments, securities brokerage accounts, and retirement plans. Its services include transaction processing; account opening and maintenance; reconciliation of trades, positions, and cash; corporate actions; regulatory reporting and compliance functions; and tax reporting. The International Financial Services segment offers investor and policyholder administration and technology services on a remote processing and business process outsourcing basis to mutual fund managers, insurers, and platform providers, as well as provides solutions related to participant accounting and recordkeeping for clients in the wealth management and retirement savings industries/markets. Its Healthcare Services segment offers software applications to provide healthcare organizations with pharmacy, healthcare administration, and health outcomes optimization solutions for information processing, quality of care, cost management, and payment integrity needs; and healthcare solutions, including claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, business intelligence, and other ancillary services. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc. operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars worldwide. The company's marketplace enables users with third-party validation on pricing, dealer reputation, and other information. As of June 30, 2017, it had an active dealer network of approximately 40,000 dealers; and approximately 5.4 million car listings. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts..

