Financial Analysis: Tintri (TNTR) & Verisk Analytics (VRSK)

Tintri (NASDAQ: VRSK) and Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Tintri and Verisk Analytics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tintri -125.25% N/A -156.35% Verisk Analytics 26.58% 31.35% 10.29%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Tintri and Verisk Analytics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tintri 3 5 0 0 1.63 Verisk Analytics 0 7 5 0 2.42

Tintri currently has a consensus price target of $7.70, indicating a potential upside of 4,580.85%. Verisk Analytics has a consensus price target of $104.58, indicating a potential downside of 11.32%. Given Tintri’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Tintri is more favorable than Verisk Analytics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.8% of Tintri shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.8% of Verisk Analytics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Verisk Analytics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tintri and Verisk Analytics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tintri $125.90 million 0.04 -$157.65 million ($5.37) -0.03 Verisk Analytics $2.15 billion 9.06 $555.10 million $3.21 36.74

Verisk Analytics has higher revenue and earnings than Tintri. Tintri is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Verisk Analytics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Verisk Analytics beats Tintri on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tintri Company Profile

Tintri, Inc. develops and markets an enterprise cloud platform combining cloud management software technology and a range of all-flash storage systems for virtualized and cloud environments in the United States and internationally. The company's platform provides large organizations and cloud service providers with public cloud capabilities inside their data centers and public cloud services. Its products and technologies include Tintri CONNECT, a proprietary software architecture for virtualized and cloud applications; Tintri OS, which helps the interaction between the virtualized infrastructure and the underlying storage serving that infrastructure; Tintri Global Center, an intelligent data and system management product; and VM Scale-out software, which creates resource pools of Tintri storage systems and optimizes the location of applications. The company's products and technologies also include predictive analytics solutions for customers to model their current and future storage requirements; ReplicateVM, the replication solutions for data protection and disaster recovery; SyncVM, a solution for copy data management; SecureVM, a solution for encryption of data-at-rest; Tintri Cloud Connector, which allows customers to use public cloud storage for storing snapshots; and storage systems, such as EC6000 all-flash systems, T800 hybrid-flash systems, and T1000 all-flash system. It also offers its products related support, installation, and training services. The company serves customer in education, financial services, insurance, healthcare, manufacturing, and automotive technology, as well as cloud service providers. Tintri, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc. provides data analytics solutions for customers in the insurance, energy, and financial markets in the United States and internationally. Its Decision Analytics segment develops predictive models to forecast scenarios, and produce standard and customized analytics for predicting loss, selecting and pricing risk, detecting fraud before and after a loss event, and quantifying losses. It provides fraud-detection tools for the property and casualty (P&C) insurance industry; data analytics for energy, chemicals, and metals and mining industries; and data and information services that enable enhanced compliance with environmental health and safety, as well as helps businesses and governments to anticipate and manage climate-and weather-related risks. The company's Risk Assessment segment offers solutions to P&C insurance customers and focuses on prediction of loss, and selection and pricing of risk. Its solutions include industry-standard insurance programs that help P&C insurers in defining coverage and issue policies; actuarial services to help its customers analyze and price their risks; and customized services that include assisting with the development of independent insurance programs, analysis of their own underwriting experience, development of classification systems and rating plans, and other business decisions, as well as supplies information to various customers in other markets. This segment's solutions also comprise property-specific rating and underwriting information on properties, businesses, and communities to evaluate, price, and process commercial insurance applications, including property, auto, general liability, business owner's policy, and workers compensation. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

