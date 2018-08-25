Financial Institutions, Inc. (FISI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.17.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Financial Institutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Financial Institutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th.

Shares of FISI stock opened at $32.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.06. Financial Institutions has a fifty-two week low of $25.65 and a fifty-two week high of $34.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $38.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.30 million. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 23.24%. analysts forecast that Financial Institutions will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 12th. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.48%.

In other news, CEO Martin Kearney Birmingham acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.95 per share, with a total value of $47,925.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,319,442.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David G. Case sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $26,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,410.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,900 shares of company stock worth $92,980. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 307,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Financial Institutions by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Financial Institutions during the 1st quarter worth $1,791,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Financial Institutions by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 6,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Financial Institutions by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,170,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,652,000 after purchasing an additional 55,557 shares during the last quarter. 72.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and sweep investments, as well as individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

