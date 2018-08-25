Financial Review: Telecom Argentina (TEO) vs. Rostelecom OJSC common stock (ROSYY)

Telecom Argentina (OTCMKTS: ROSYY) and Rostelecom OJSC common stock (OTCMKTS:ROSYY) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Telecom Argentina and Rostelecom OJSC common stock’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telecom Argentina $3.95 billion 0.88 $460.85 million $2.39 7.46 Rostelecom OJSC common stock $5.22 billion 0.51 $234.21 million N/A N/A

Telecom Argentina has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rostelecom OJSC common stock.

Dividends

Telecom Argentina pays an annual dividend of $3.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 19.2%. Rostelecom OJSC common stock pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. Telecom Argentina pays out 143.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Telecom Argentina has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Telecom Argentina is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Telecom Argentina and Rostelecom OJSC common stock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telecom Argentina 11.27% 18.67% 9.56% Rostelecom OJSC common stock N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.5% of Telecom Argentina shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Rostelecom OJSC common stock shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Telecom Argentina shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Telecom Argentina has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rostelecom OJSC common stock has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Telecom Argentina and Rostelecom OJSC common stock, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telecom Argentina 1 1 1 0 2.00 Rostelecom OJSC common stock 0 0 0 0 N/A

Telecom Argentina currently has a consensus price target of $46.00, indicating a potential upside of 157.85%. Given Telecom Argentina’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Telecom Argentina is more favorable than Rostelecom OJSC common stock.

Summary

Telecom Argentina beats Rostelecom OJSC common stock on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Telecom Argentina Company Profile

Telecom Argentina S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Fixed Services, Personal Mobile Services, and Núcleo Mobile Services. It offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as access, termination, and long-distance transport of calls; and data transmission and Internet services comprising broadband, Internet dedicated lines, private networks, national and international video streaming, transportation of radio and TV signals, and video conferencing services. The company also provides information and communication technology services, datacenter services, telecommunications consulting services, and value-added solutions; and other telephone services, which include call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services, as well as sells equipment. In addition, it offers voice communication, high-speed mobile Internet content and applications download, mobile multimedia, short message service, online streaming, corporate e-mail, and social network access services, as well as sells mobile communication devices comprising handsets, modems mifi, and wingles. The company was formerly known as Cablevisión S.A. and changed its name to Telecom Argentina S.A. in January 2018. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Rostelecom OJSC common stock Company Profile

Public Joint Stock Company Long-Distance and International Telecommunications Rostelecom operates as a national telecommunications company in Russia and Europe. The company offers communication services, such as local, intra-zone, long-distance domestic and international fixed-line telephone, and mobile services, as well as data transmission, Internet, Pay TV, VPN, data center, and radio communication services; and rents communication channels. It operates the intercity network and the international telecommunications gateways of Russia, which carry voice and data traffic that originates in owned, and other national and international operators' networks to national and international operators for termination. The company also operates government programs, including e-Government, unified communication service, and others, as well as offers solutions in the fields of cloud computing, medicine, education, security, and housing and utility services. In addition, it manufactures communication equipment; and provides repair and maintenance, engineering design, recreational, and data storage services, as well as pension funds. The company serves approximately 12.7 million fixed-line broadband subscribers, 9.8 million pay-TV subscribers, and 4.8 million IPTV subscribers, including households, and corporate and government bodies. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

