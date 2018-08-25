Financial Survey: PC Tel (PCTI) vs. Pointer Telocation (PNTR)

PC Tel (NASDAQ: PNTR) and Pointer Telocation (NASDAQ:PNTR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for PC Tel and Pointer Telocation, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PC Tel 0 1 1 0 2.50 Pointer Telocation 0 0 3 0 3.00

PC Tel presently has a consensus target price of $5.25, indicating a potential upside of 21.25%. Pointer Telocation has a consensus target price of $20.67, indicating a potential upside of 60.21%. Given Pointer Telocation’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pointer Telocation is more favorable than PC Tel.

Dividends

PC Tel pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Pointer Telocation does not pay a dividend. PC Tel pays out 220.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PC Tel and Pointer Telocation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PC Tel $91.44 million 0.87 $3.82 million $0.10 43.30 Pointer Telocation $78.15 million 1.34 $16.51 million $1.12 11.52

Pointer Telocation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PC Tel. Pointer Telocation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PC Tel, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

PC Tel has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pointer Telocation has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.5% of PC Tel shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.5% of Pointer Telocation shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of PC Tel shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Pointer Telocation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares PC Tel and Pointer Telocation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PC Tel 2.35% 1.41% 1.22% Pointer Telocation 20.93% 14.66% 9.81%

Summary

Pointer Telocation beats PC Tel on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

PC Tel Company Profile

PCTEL, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, delivers performance critical telecom solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Connected Solutions and RF Solutions. The Connected Solutions segment designs and delivers precision antennas, which are used primarily in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things. The RF Solutions segment provides test tools that enhance the performance of wireless networks. The company serves public and private carriers, wireless infrastructure providers, wireless equipment distributors, and value added resellers, as well as original equipment manufacturer providers. PCTEL, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bloomingdale, Illinois.

Pointer Telocation Company Profile

Pointer Telocation Ltd. provides mobile resource management (MRM) products and services for the automotive and insurance industries, and mobile assets management markets worldwide. It operates through MRM and Cellocator sgments. The MRM segment offers asset management, fleet management, stolen vehicle retrieval (SVR), and connected car services. The Cellocator segment designs, develops, and manufactures MRM products, such as fleet management products, including remote monitoring and control solutions comprising command and control center, and communications infrastructure; asset management products; and SVR products. The company was formerly known as Nexus Telocation Systems Ltd. and changed its name to Pointer Telocation Ltd. in January 2006. Pointer Telocation Ltd. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rosh Haayin, Israel.

