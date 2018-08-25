Finning International Inc. (FTT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$40.19.

FTT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Finning International from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 11th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Finning International from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Finning International from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Finning International from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Finning International from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th.

In related news, insider Jeff Erdman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.03, for a total value of C$51,045.00.

Shares of TSE:FTT traded down C$0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching C$30.72. 394,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,094. Finning International has a 12 month low of C$26.53 and a 12 month high of C$36.48.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It serves various industries, including mining, construction, petroleum, and forestry, as well as various power system applications.

