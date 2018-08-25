FireEye Inc (FEYE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.75.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FEYE shares. BidaskClub raised FireEye from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of FireEye in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of FireEye in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on FireEye from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd.

Shares of FEYE opened at $16.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.02 and a beta of 0.36. FireEye has a 12-month low of $13.40 and a 12-month high of $19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.03.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The information security company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $203.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.54 million. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 25.26% and a negative net margin of 37.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. equities analysts expect that FireEye will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Mandia sold 15,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $266,131.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,103,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,611,816.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Travis M. Reese sold 3,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $46,286.46. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 715,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,339,767.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,521 shares of company stock worth $567,189. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of FireEye by 946.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,336 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of FireEye by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 7,800 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FireEye by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of FireEye during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of FireEye during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 69.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. It offers vector-specific appliance, virtual appliance, and cloud-based solutions to detect and block known and unknown cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security products, email security solutions, and endpoint security solutions.

