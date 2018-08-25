First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,460 Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,460 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter worth $1,392,514,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter worth $1,127,357,000. Fred Alger Management Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter worth $463,127,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter worth $357,175,000. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter worth $338,012,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $325.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.36.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $209.00 on Friday. Broadcom Inc has a one year low of $197.46 and a one year high of $285.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a current ratio of 5.87. The firm has a market cap of $89.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.83. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 56.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 17.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.37, for a total transaction of $2,503,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.90, for a total value of $4,098,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,604 shares of company stock worth $34,075,792 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

